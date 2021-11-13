Fargo PD asking motorists to slow down

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD says they have responded to more than 10 crashes within about 5 hours.

They are is asking motorists to slow down during wintery conditions and for drivers to remember to increase their following distances as the roadways remain slippery.

FPD says these crashes happen when motorists are driving too fast for the conditions of the road and are following too closely.

Drivers can receive a $60 fine if they fail to keep their vehicle under control.

