Woman seriously hurt after semi hits her, takes off
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEAR DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman has serious injuries and police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it was called to the crash along Hwy. 34 east of Detroit Lakes around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The crash report says a woman was walking along 385th Ave. when a white Volvo semi pulling a trailer hit her and kept going. Authorities say the semi passenger side door has damage.
The victim, 42-year-old Heather Pihlaja of Frazee, MN, is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash report say alcohol was involved in the situation.
No other information is being released at this time.
