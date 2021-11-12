Veterans embark on Fergus Falls goose hunt

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Through the nonprofit organization Band of Brothers Outdoors, 10 Veterans embarked on a special Veterans Day goose hunt.

“You just feel comfortable sharing your experiences and opening up to people with the same experiences,” said Band of Brothers Outdoors President and Veteran Jarad Theile, “You can’t get it anywhere else.”

The Veterans, some local, but others traveling from out of state, said it’s a chance to connect with people who share the experience of serving in the military and a love for goose hunting.

Jordan Lenway spent five years in the Army. After leaving active duty in 2020 he said he felt like he lost his purpose.

“Finding the camaraderie, the brotherhood, and what I would call your tribe...” said Lenway, “I didn’t expect it to be that difficult.”

When his dad, a Gulf War Vet, told him about the Band of Brothers Outdoors goose hunting trip he knew he would find what he was looking for.

“These days it’s pretty difficult for individuals to find that, and that’s why you see so many veterans are getting lost,” said Lenway.

The Fergus Falls Hunt is luxurious with a heated blind guided by Pit Properties LLC. The blind also has a griddle for bacon, pancakes and eggs to be cooked while the Veterans wait for the next flock of geese.

Lenway said he feels like he found his purpose again.

“Something like this.. to give to individuals... giving them that sense of purpose,” said Lenway, “Giving back to other Veterans.”

Through Brand of Brothers Outdoors more than 50 Veterans went goose hunting the week of Nov. 8.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.