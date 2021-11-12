Vehicle crashes into bus carrying football team

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle collided with a school but on Friday morning near the mile marker 222 on I-94. According to a report by North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2006 Lincoln Navigator, Miguel Gascal (Nevada) lost control on an icy bridge, entered the median and slid back into the eastbound lane where it was struck by the bus. Both the bus and the car came to rest in the ditch. Aboard the bus was the Dickinson State University Football team. No injuries were reported of the 38 players and their coaches. The driver of the car and his passenger were injured but authorities have not said to what extent. The accident remains under investigation.

