Staff at Ralph Engelstad Arena asked to provide vaccination cards

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an effort to get touring artists to visit Grand Forks, the Ralph Engelstad Arena is asking all employees to send in a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card.

In a memo to staff, the Ralph says while they are not requiring vaccination, they are requesting a copy of employees’ COVID vaccination card for their administrative records, adding:

“It appears as though our industry may be moving towards a scenario where touring artists and touring promoters may ask us to only use employees who have been vaccinated in backstage or sensitive areas. It appears as though they may make this a “condition” of future shows to try and keep touring personnel as safe and healthy as possible while they travel the country. Should this occur, or should anyone bring this up to us, we would like to be on the “front end” of having this information available to us so that we can accurately discuss what our vaccination roster looks like.

We certainly want to try and do events when the pandemic ends, so the vaccination cards and administrative records should help us promote ourselves and our venue as safe and healthy option for touring persons.”

