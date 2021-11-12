Advertisement

Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to a bed on fire in Warren

By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bed that was on fire in Warren, MN. There were no injuries reported.

The fire contained to the bedroom, leaving the house with minor structural and smoke damage. The fire is being investigated the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division. Warren Fire Dept., Alvarado Fire Dept., Crookston Fire Dept. and the Warren Ambulance helped on the call.

