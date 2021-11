Northern Cass repeats as region 1 winners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Class B volleyball teams played region championships Thursday night. Winners advance to the state tournament next week in Bismarck.

Region 1: Northern Cass

Region 2: Thompson

Region 3: Linton/HMB

Region 4: Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Region 5: Garrison

Region 6: Des Lacs-Burlington

Region 7: Dickinson Trinity

Region 8: Kenmare

