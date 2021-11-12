NDSU aware as ‘#deviouslicks’ TikTok challenge strikes again

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University is aware that a student has appeared to have stolen a road sign as part of the ‘#deviouslicks’ TikTok challenge. This isn’t the first time the school has dealt with this issue.

“We are aware of the situation and have communicated with students that vandalism violates the student code of conduct.” said NDSU in a statement.

NDSU Student Code of Conduct section 3.30:

“The intentional destruction or defacement of property belonging to another individual, the University, or any other entity is prohibited. This includes writing on or tearing down bulletin boards, spray painting or unauthorized chalking of buildings or sidewalks, and affixing materials to, breaking, or damaging property.”

In September, NDSU was hit by the TikTok challenge with residence halls seeing high level of vandalism and destruction. While the popular social media platform has banned the viral challenge from being looked up, users have found a work around by using ‘#licks’ and ‘#devious’.

This was the letter sent to students in September:

Dear Residents,

It’s disheartening to have to send this email, but the vandalism happening in our residence halls has gotten to a point where we have to make a public plea for help. The devious lick challenge/trend is not only illegal, it is extremely disrespectful to the more than 4,500 students who call campus their home. Please help us stop the vandalism, theft and destruction happening in our residence halls.

If you see something, say something. If you hear something, say something. If you know something, say something. Your hall director is a great place to start. You can also report an anonymous concern or complaint here. To the few students who are committing these acts, this destruction goes against NDSU’s core values, the student code of conduct, and your license agreement. Appropriate actions and consequences will be pursued against individuals who commit acts of vandalism in and around our communities.

