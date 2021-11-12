Advertisement

Jackknifed semi blocks traffic on I-94

A jackknifed semi is blocking one lane of traffic on I-94 near Barnesville, MN.
A jackknifed semi is blocking one lane of traffic on I-94 near Barnesville, MN.(Sgt. Jesse Grabow, MN State Patrol)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEAR BARNESVILLE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Crews across the region are dealing with crashes, like the jackknifed semi pictured above.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says this crash happened along I-94 near Barnesville Friday morning. The crash blocked the right lane of traffic.

It’s another reminder from authorities to slow down and give yourself extra time.

