Jackknifed semi blocks traffic on I-94

NEAR BARNESVILLE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Crews across the region are dealing with crashes, like the jackknifed semi pictured above.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says this crash happened along I-94 near Barnesville Friday morning. The crash blocked the right lane of traffic.

It’s another reminder from authorities to slow down and give yourself extra time.

