Franek Secures Upset Win In Bison Loss to No. 3 Missouri

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State wrestling fell to No. 3 Missouri 37-3 Thursday night at the Scheels Center in the Big 12 opener for the Bison.

The visiting Tigers (1-0, 1-0 Big 12) claimed the first four matches of the night, before Jared Franek picked up a win for the Bison (1-1, 0-1 Big 12). After the intermission, Missouri would close out the evening winning the final five matches.

No. 11 Franek pulled off the highlight of the night for the Bison, as he upset No. 10 ranked Jarrett Jacques in the 157-pound match. Franek secured an early takedown and held a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period follow an escape from Jacques.

Jacques would choose to start on the bottom in period two and secured an escape point and a takedown to take a 4-2 lead. However, Franek would get a point back with an escape late in the period.

Franek then tied the match to start the third after he escaped from a bottom starting position, leveling the score at 4-4.

With riding time a non-factor late in the third period and the dual looking toward an overtime finish, Franek made an aggressive move and secured a takedown in the final 15 seconds to take the lead and secure a 6-4 victory.

Franek’s win is the second highest ranked victory in his career behind only an injury forfeit (6:30) over No. 9 ranked Kendall Coleman of Purdue in the NCAA Championships last season.

Kellyn March had the closest loss on the night and nearly pulled off another late win for the Bison, falling 4-3 to Trey Crawford. Trailing 3-1, March pulled off a reversal to tie the match at 3-3 in the third period, but Crawford was able to secure an escape point.

In the final 15 seconds, March made a run at Crawford and was on the edge of securing a takedown that would have flipped the lead as time expired in the final period.

In a ranked heavyweight battle, No. 24 Brandon Metz fell in a narrow decision to No. 11 Zach Elam 3-1. After a scoreless first period, Elam secured a two-point near fall to start the second before Metz escaped the bottom starting position to earn a point back.

Elam would secure an escape to start the third and neither heavyweight was able to secure a takedown in the final minute, with Elam holding on to defeat Metz 3-1.

North Dakota State will now set its sights on the Bison Open, which NDSU will host on Saturday, November 13. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Scheels Center, with four competition mats on the floor. The event is slated to feature wrestlers from 13 programs, including Big 10 programs Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as Big 12 rival South Dakota State.

Missouri 37, North Dakota State 3

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Scheels Center | Fargo, N.D.

125 - #20 Noah Surtin (Missouri) over Colby Evens (NDSU) (Fall 4:05)

133 - Trey Crawford (Missouri) over Kellyn March (NDSU) (Dec 4-3)

141 - #9 Allan Hart (Missouri) over Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU) (Dec 8-3)

149 - Josh Edmond (Missouri) over Gaven Sax (NDSU) (MD 12-4)

157 - #11 Jared Franek (NDSU) over #10 Jarrett Jacques (Missouri) (Dec 6-4)

165 - #5 Keegan O`Toole (Missouri) over #6 Luke Weber (NDSU) (Fall 4:46)

174 - #15 Peyton Mocco (Missouri) over Austin Brenner (NDSU) (MD 13-5)

184 - #13 Jeremiah Kent (Missouri) over Michael Nelson (NDSU) (MD 14-1)

197 - #5 Rocky Elam (Missouri) over #15 Owen Pentz (NDSU) (MD 14-6)

285 - #11 Zach Elam (Missouri) over #24 Brandon Metz (NDSU) (Dec 3-1)

Dual started at 125 pounds

Attendance: 653

# FloWrestling Rankings

