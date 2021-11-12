Advertisement

Fosston grocery store selling “Let’s go Brandon” cookies

One shopper told us she voiced her concerns with the cookie to the store.
"Let's Go Brandon" cookies
"Let's Go Brandon" cookies(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Viewers have been sending us photos from a grocery store in Fosston.

The store’s bakery is featuring cookies with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon.”

We’re told these are being sold at Palubicki’s Family Market.

One shopper told us she voiced her concerns with the cookie to the store.

“He didn’t even let me check out. He didn’t let me buy my things. He just kicked me out of the store and said I was banned because I raised a question of his moral compass of why that was allowed at the store. Then, they were still being sold today. That’s how I got them,” said Sarah Schauer.

Valley News Live reached out to Palubicki’s and received no comment.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Mertens
Area college athletic director placed on leave
The Shack on Broadway in North Fargo took to Facebook saying enough is enough.
‘Enough is enough’: Fargo restaurant calls out dine and dasher
Man Repairing Van Fatally Pinned Underneath
Moorhead man dies after being pinned under van while doing repairs
Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.
Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels
Steven Longie
FBI offering $5,000 reward for information on missing ND man

Latest News

Veterans hunt geese in Fergus Falls
Veterans embark on Fergus Falls goose hunt
Veterans come together for Fergus Falls goose hunt
News - Veterans come together for Fergus Falls goose hunt
5:00PM News Nov. 11- Part 2
5:00PM News Nov. 11- Part 2
5:00PM News Nov. 11- Part 1
5:00PM News Nov. 11- Part 1