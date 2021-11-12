Advertisement

Crashes reported around the region from winter weather

Fargo Police respond to a parking sign knocked over during a winter blast.
Fargo Police respond to a parking sign knocked over during a winter blast.(Jaycie Dodd, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first blast of winter is creating some difficult travel in the region and police in the metro are already noticing weather-related crashes.

In downtown Fargo, officers found a ‘no parking’ sign knocked over. At this time they’re unsure if a car or a piece of equipment used to clear the sidewalk knocked the sign over.

Authorities across the region are issuing reminders to slow down and remember those winter driving skills.

