Snow Continues Tonight

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TONIGHT: As of now, snow totals by Sunday morning still look to be in the Trace to 4″ range, with some areas perhaps seeing higher amounts to the north. The wind also increases for some folks briefly across the southern Red River Valley. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the teens with wind chills for some in the single digits by morning.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be quieter, but still cold, with highs near 30 degrees under cloudy skies. Although Sunday looks quiet, there will be another system sliding in from the west much later into the evening/overnight. This could bring some mixed precipititation to start, before transitioning to snow by Monday morning.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Light snow sticks around for the Monday morning commute. Roads will still be icy in spots from the weeekend! Cold air sticks around as well. Morning lows drop into the teens and 20s Monday, with afternoon highs in the southern valley only warming into the 30 degree range under mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with upper 30s and low 40s expected, but we remain under cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Clouds aren’t going anywhere as we head into Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and we only warm to near freezing in Fargo. There is a chance of light snow across the north on Wednesday. Behind the front, we turm windy with gusts near 40 mph possible! Thursday quiets down again, with perhaps some peeks of sunshine! Temperatures remain below average in the 20s to near 30.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Morning lows drop into the teens, but Friday afternoon temps warm up a bit into the mid and upper 30s, which is closer to seasonal average. Expect another fairly cloudy day. Saturday drops a few degrees with a cold front passing, but overall it looks to be a quiet day with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Snow/Mix late. Low: 18. High: 30.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of morning snow. Low: 19. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of some showers far north. A bit warmer. Low: 28. High: 42.

WEDNESDAY: Still mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow north. Windy! Gusts near 40mph. Low: 26. High: 32.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 21. High: 30.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy. Near-seasonal. Low: 19. High: 37.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 22. High:35.

