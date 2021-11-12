Bison Open Season With 69-58 Road Win Over Milwaukee

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Ryan Cobbins scored 20 points to lead three players in double figures as the North Dakota State women’s basketball team opened its season with a 69-58 road win over Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Klotsche Center.

Cobbins went 7-for-12 from the field and added four assists for the Bison, who shot 49 percent from the field. Heaven Hamling made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, and Abby Schulte scored 10 points with four assists for NDSU.

North Dakota State went ahead for good with a 12-0 scoring run to start the second quarter, and the Bison opened the third quarter on an 11-0 run to build their biggest lead of the night, 44-25.

Milwaukee trimmed the NDSU lead to seven points late, but the Bison went 7-for-8 at the free-throw line in the final minute to close out the victory.NDSU finished 24-for-49 shooting and made 8 of 17 from behind the arc. The Bison had a 34-27 edge in total rebounds led by seven apiece from Kadie Deaton and Emily Behnke.

North Dakota State continues its two-game road trip against Green Bay at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Fargo-Moorhead area on The City 94.5 FM.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.