Advertisement

Bison Open Season With 69-58 Road Win Over Milwaukee

(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Ryan Cobbins scored 20 points to lead three players in double figures as the North Dakota State women’s basketball team opened its season with a 69-58 road win over Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Klotsche Center.

Cobbins went 7-for-12 from the field and added four assists for the Bison, who shot 49 percent from the field. Heaven Hamling made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, and Abby Schulte scored 10 points with four assists for NDSU.

North Dakota State went ahead for good with a 12-0 scoring run to start the second quarter, and the Bison opened the third quarter on an 11-0 run to build their biggest lead of the night, 44-25.

Milwaukee trimmed the NDSU lead to seven points late, but the Bison went 7-for-8 at the free-throw line in the final minute to close out the victory.NDSU finished 24-for-49 shooting and made 8 of 17 from behind the arc. The Bison had a 34-27 edge in total rebounds led by seven apiece from Kadie Deaton and Emily Behnke.

North Dakota State continues its two-game road trip against Green Bay at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Fargo-Moorhead area on The City 94.5 FM.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Mertens
Area college athletic director placed on leave
The Shack on Broadway in North Fargo took to Facebook saying enough is enough.
‘Enough is enough’: Fargo restaurant calls out dine and dasher
Man Repairing Van Fatally Pinned Underneath
Moorhead man dies after being pinned under van while doing repairs
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.
Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels

Latest News

Franek earns upset over Missouri
Franek Secures Upset Win In Bison Loss to No. 3 Missouri
Franek Secures Upset Win In Bison Loss to No. 3 Missouri
Franek Secures Upset Win In Bison Loss to No. 3 Missouri
Grant Nelson
Bison Rumble Past Cobbers in Season Opener, 88-44
Sports - Bison Basketball - November 9
Sports - Bison Basketball - November 9