Woman charged with DUI after driving into State Farm Building

Mayville, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says early Thursday morning, crews were called to the State Farm building in Mayville for a report of a vehicle vs. building.

The Traill County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Jessica Estrada drove into the building and was later arrested for DUI and driving under suspension.

Deputies say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

