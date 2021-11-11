Advertisement

West Fargo Public Schools Organize Peds Vaccination Clinic

West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo Public Schools(Valley News Live)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools is hosting private vaccine clinics for WFPS families next week. This is the first local school district we’re hearing of that’s formally organizing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children.

The district says they’ve secured 1,000 doses of the COVID vaccine for WFPS students. To register, families need to visit the Thrifty White website and enter the access code emailed by the school district.

The clinics for students ages 5-11 will be from 4:00-8:00PM Tuesday and Wednesday, November 16 and 17 in the auxiliary gym at West Fargo High School.

Thrifty White is also holding vaccine events open to the public inside Cashwise on 33rd St SW in Fargo. They have appointments available for the children’s dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Essentia Health’s West Fargo Family Medicine Clinic is hosting a “Pass the Turkey, Not the Flu/COVID” event Thursday, November 11 from 5:00-8:00PM. It’s walk-in only, with treat bags and prize drawings available.

Child vaccine appointments can also be made at other area pharmacies and clinics.

