Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribe hit with cyberattack

Tribal cyberattack
Tribal cyberattack(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa’s tribal operations were hit with a cyberattack this week, though no one’s personal information was compromised, according to Chairman Jamie Azure.

Azure said the attack hit the tribe’s finance department in the form of a fake purchase order. He said the situation is contained.

The chairman indicated the scam did not enter the tribe’s HR systems.

Azure said he expects to learn more Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Mertens
Area college athletic director placed on leave
Blue lights on traffic lights, Moorhead
What are those blue lights you’re seeing on stoplights in Moorhead?
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
Oliver Berhow is being held on charges stemming from a shooting in Oklee, MN.
Red Lake County: Man shot in head, suspect in jail
Man Repairing Van Fatally Pinned Underneath
Moorhead man dies after being pinned under van while doing repairs

Latest News

Hawley
Hawley Schools will be requiring masks starting tomorrow
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo Public Schools Organize Peds Vaccination Clinic
6:00PM Sports - November 10
6:00PM Sports - November 10
6:00PM News November 10 - Part 2
6:00PM News November 10 - Part 2