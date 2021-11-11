Turtle Mountain Tribe hit with cyberattack

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa’s tribal operations were hit with a cyberattack this week, though no one’s personal information was compromised, according to Chairman Jamie Azure.

Azure said the attack hit the tribe’s finance department in the form of a fake purchase order. He said the situation is contained.

The chairman indicated the scam did not enter the tribe’s HR systems.

Azure said he expects to learn more Friday.

