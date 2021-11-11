Advertisement

Tips to protect yourself from porch pirates

By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Porch pirates are a problem year-round and as people begin to shop for the holidays, the issue is expected to get worse. Law enforcement shared their tips on how to protect yourself from your packages from being stolen.

“It will pick up, it tends to pick up every year closer to the holiday season.” said Rhonda Jorgensen, a community engagement officer with the West Fargo Police Department.

Apps like Ring, Neighbors and Nextdoor are full of examples where people’s property have been stolen right off their porches. Jorgensen says that if suspect that your property has been stolen, first make sure it was delivered and then contact law enforcement. Jorgenson also added that video surveillance is the best tool in dealing with pirates.

“Video footage is always helpful for us.” said Jorgensen.

The Fargo Police Department says requiring a signature for packages is another way to ensure you receive it. WFPD says that some theft can be thwarted by getting to know your neighbors.

“If you see someone who doesn’t belong in the area try to get a description, a vehicle description, a license plate. Just be vigilant of what is going on in your neighborhood.” said Jorgensen.

Through working with the mail system to getting help from neighbors, there are many ways to protect yourself from porch pirates. For more information and tips click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Mertens
Area college athletic director placed on leave
Blue lights on traffic lights, Moorhead
What are those blue lights you’re seeing on stoplights in Moorhead?
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
Oliver Berhow is being held on charges stemming from a shooting in Oklee, MN.
Red Lake County: Man shot in head, suspect in jail
Man Repairing Van Fatally Pinned Underneath
Moorhead man dies after being pinned under van while doing repairs

Latest News

Inflation- November 11, 2021
Consumer prices jump by more than 6%; locals react to rising costs
News - Tips on how to protect yourself from porch pirates - Nov. 10, 2021
News - Tips on how to protect yourself from porch pirates - Nov. 10, 2021
10:00PM News November 10 - Part 1
10:00PM News November 10 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports - November 10
10:00PM News November 10 - Part 2