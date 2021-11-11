Tips to protect yourself from porch pirates

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Porch pirates are a problem year-round and as people begin to shop for the holidays, the issue is expected to get worse. Law enforcement shared their tips on how to protect yourself from your packages from being stolen.

“It will pick up, it tends to pick up every year closer to the holiday season.” said Rhonda Jorgensen, a community engagement officer with the West Fargo Police Department.

Apps like Ring, Neighbors and Nextdoor are full of examples where people’s property have been stolen right off their porches. Jorgensen says that if suspect that your property has been stolen, first make sure it was delivered and then contact law enforcement. Jorgenson also added that video surveillance is the best tool in dealing with pirates.

“Video footage is always helpful for us.” said Jorgensen.

The Fargo Police Department says requiring a signature for packages is another way to ensure you receive it. WFPD says that some theft can be thwarted by getting to know your neighbors.

“If you see someone who doesn’t belong in the area try to get a description, a vehicle description, a license plate. Just be vigilant of what is going on in your neighborhood.” said Jorgensen.

Through working with the mail system to getting help from neighbors, there are many ways to protect yourself from porch pirates. For more information and tips click here.

