Mustangs and Packers taking cross-town rivalry to the Fargodome for state championship

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time since 2018, two teams from the same city will go head to head for the state football championship. And for the first time ever, the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs and West Fargo Packers clash for their sports top prize.

“We’re just excited. This is all of our dreams right here. The biggest game of our life.” Packer senior Parker Nelson said about this championship game, “It’s just a feeling that I’ve never felt before. I’m sure a lot of guys there’s like, a new sense of urgency. This is something that we need to win, you know?”

“We’re a new school and ever since then we started out losing against them, and now we’ve been winning against them so it’s cool to see how our school is growing and how everyone in the city is growing.” said Sheyenne senior Josh Hendricks.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Mustangs. They’re entering their third consecutive state title game. After suffering losses to Bismarck Century in each of their previous dakotabowl appearances, the undefeated Mustangs feel that this is their year.

“We have to just forget about the past you know?” said Sheyenne senior Quarterback Grant Warkenthien. “This is a new season, a new family out there. We’re excited and want to get over that hump, but I think if we take it like any other game and play our game, we’ll be alright.”

The Packers are coming into this one with just two losses on the season. One was to Century, who they defeated in the previous round, and now they have a chance to avenge the other loss against the Mustangs

“After we lost the first couple of games we knew we had to step it up if we wanted to be great and that’s what we did.” said Packer senior and future NDSU Bison Carson Hegerle, “So we’re just hoping to go into the Fargodome and do what we do. This is what we’ve been hoping for since our freshman year, since forever. So it’s amazing to do it with these guys.”

The Mustangs won the regular season matchup between the two schools, a 28-7 victory in week 2. They now prepare for a rematch on the biggest stage.

