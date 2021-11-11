Local businesses offer deals to veterans
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many businesses in the valley are offering discounts and free services to veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day. Most businesses require proof or verification of military service.
- Applebee’s Free meal from special menu
- Cash Wise deli free chicken dinner for veteran, guests receive 50% off. Offer is from 11:00-3:00pm
- Chili’s Free meal from special menu
- Crooked Pint Ale House free menu item
- Denny’s free Build Your Own Grand Slam, from 5:00-12:00pm
- Foot Locker 15% off total purchase for military and their families with online verification
- Great Clips offering a free hair cut
- IHOP free order of Red, White, and Blue pancakes or a red white and blue pancake combo meal
- JoAnn 15% off total purchase with online verification
- Kohls - 30% off in-store discount (includes family members)
- Lowe’s 10% Discount
- Lululemon 15% off military and their immediate families in-store and online
- Michaels 15% off total purchase, including sale items, in-store and online
- Papa Murphy free cheese or pepperoni pizza (Moorhead and Fargo locations)
- Red Lobster free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu
- Ruby Tuesday free burger & tater tots
- Sandy’s Donuts free donut
- Sickies Garage 20% discount
- Skate City free admission and one hotdog/drink from 12:00-6:00pm
- Sport Clips $3 off haircuts (Fargo/West Fargo locations)
- The Olive Garden free entrée from a special menu
- Target 10% off two separate purchases now through November 13 with online verification
- Texas Roadhouse Free lunch from special menu. Dine-in only until 4pm
- Village Inn Free VIB
