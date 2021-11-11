Local businesses offer deals to veterans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many businesses in the valley are offering discounts and free services to veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day. Most businesses require proof or verification of military service.

Applebee’s Free meal from special menu

Cash Wise deli free chicken dinner for veteran, guests receive 50% off. Offer is from 11:00-3:00pm

Chili’s Free meal from special menu

Crooked Pint Ale House free menu item

Denny’s free Build Your Own Grand Slam, from 5:00-12:00pm

Foot Locker 15% off total purchase for military and their families with online verification

Great Clips offering a free hair cut

IHOP free order of Red, White, and Blue pancakes or a red white and blue pancake combo meal

JoAnn 15% off total purchase with online verification

Kohls - 30% off in-store discount (includes family members)

Lowe’s 10% Discount

Lululemon 15% off military and their immediate families in-store and online

Michaels 15% off total purchase, including sale items, in-store and online

Papa Murphy free cheese or pepperoni pizza (Moorhead and Fargo locations)

Red Lobster free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu

Ruby Tuesday free burger & tater tots

Sandy’s Donuts free donut

Sickies Garage 20% discount

Skate City free admission and one hotdog/drink from 12:00-6:00pm

Sport Clips $3 off haircuts (Fargo/West Fargo locations)

The Olive Garden free entrée from a special menu

Target 10% off two separate purchases now through November 13 with online verification

Texas Roadhouse Free lunch from special menu. Dine-in only until 4pm