Hawley Schools will be requiring masks starting tomorrow

HAWLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - In a Facebook post, Hawley Schools says it will be requiring masks in the high school and elementary tomorrow.

It says it has five confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the high school, as well as five in the elementary.

The schools say according to its “Nugget School Opening Plan”, after five positive cases it will require masks for a minimum of two weeks or until the cases fall below the threshold.

The post says if masks need to be worn longer than the two week period, people will be notified by the schools.

