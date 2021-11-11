Advertisement

Hawley Schools will be requiring masks starting tomorrow

It says it has five confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the high school, as well as five in the elementary.
Hawley
Hawley(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - In a Facebook post, Hawley Schools says it will be requiring masks in the high school and elementary tomorrow.

It says it has five confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the high school, as well as five in the elementary.

The schools say according to its “Nugget School Opening Plan”, after five positive cases it will require masks for a minimum of two weeks or until the cases fall below the threshold.

The post says if masks need to be worn longer than the two week period, people will be notified by the schools.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Mertens
Area college athletic director placed on leave
Blue lights on traffic lights, Moorhead
What are those blue lights you’re seeing on stoplights in Moorhead?
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
Oliver Berhow is being held on charges stemming from a shooting in Oklee, MN.
Red Lake County: Man shot in head, suspect in jail
Man Repairing Van Fatally Pinned Underneath
Moorhead man dies after being pinned under van while doing repairs

Latest News

West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo Public Schools Organize Peds Vaccination Clinic
6:00PM Sports - November 10
6:00PM Sports - November 10
6:00PM News November 10 - Part 2
6:00PM News November 10 - Part 2
6:00PM Weather - November 10
6:00PM Weather - November 10