Authorities investigating barn fire in central MN

Stearns County Barn Fire
Stearns County Barn Fire(Stearns County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW MUNICH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Fire officials are investigating a barn fire that caused serious damage to the building.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the fire outside of New Munich on Wednesday, Nov. 10 around 1:15 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they could see flames shooting from the roof of the barn (pictured above).

The farmer says the barn was empty at the time and no animals or people were inside.

