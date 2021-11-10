Theft caught on camera in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family has a warning for people in the area after they say hunting gear was stolen out of their driveway on Nov. 6.

When you first pull up to Paul Carter’s house off of 1st Ave. S you can see several “WARNING: Security cameras in use” signs posted throughout the property. Those plus 7 surveillance cameras and motion sensor lights weren’t enough to stop someone from walking down their driveway and taking what they could find.

“Pretty nonchalant, almost looked like he lived here. Pretty comfortable,” said Carter as he described what the cameras caught on video.

He said he has lived in this house for six years, across from the Gladys Ray Shelter. He said while crime has happened in the area, he’s never had anything stolen out of his pickup truck before. He said the crook took $600 worth of hunting gear.

“I spent years building that up,” said Carter.

He caught the thief on camera at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Earlier that day, the St. Francis Thrift Store was broken into... just a few hundred feet from Carter’s doorstep. He said he believes the two crimes could be connected.

Carter said it was the one time he didn’t lock his car.

“It leads me to believe there is maybe more door handle checking that we just don’t know about,” said Carter.

Fargo Police did not connect the two reported thefts.

