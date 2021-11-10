Moorhead man dies after being pinned under van while doing repairs

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A man has died after being pinned under a vehicle he was working on in a Moorhead garage Wednesday morning.

Moorhead Police were called to the 1300 block of 34 Ave. S. shortly after 11:20 this morning for a report of a man trapped under a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the adult male victim unresponsive and trapped under the front of the van he was working on in a residential garage. Another man, who witnessed the incident, immediately began to attempt to free the victim, Moorhead Police said.

The Moorhead Fire Department later extricated the victim, but was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Moorhead Police Department states it’s currently investigating the incident, however, nothing appears to be suspicious.

The identity of the adult male is pending notification of family members.

