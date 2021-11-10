Masks not required during non-instructional hours at Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public School students will no longer have to wear a face-covering during non-instructional hours such as during after-school activities.

School officials sent an email to families Tuesday night with the update on the district’s Covid-19 mitigation strategies.

In the email, Superintendent Rupak Gandhi stated he spoke with Fargo Cass Public Health and the North Dakota Department of Health regarding masking requirements in FP schools during activities, after-school activities, meetings, evening events, and etc.

Gandhi says effective immediately masks will be encouraged rather than required for all individuals in school buildings after normal hours.

The recommendation could change based on guidance provided for general community events.

Universal masking will remain in place for students, staff, and visitors in all district buildings during instructional hours.

Students participating in school day activities such as field trips are encouraged to wear a mask or follow the guidance of the general community at that time.

