Man admits to deputies his involvement in Oklee shooting

Oklee, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Red Lake County Deputies say just after 4:20 Monday afternoon, they were called to a home at 505 Elm Street in Oklee from a woman who said her son was shot above the eye.

When Deputies got to the home, they say they saw a white Pontiac Bonneville with South Dakota plates parked on the street, near 505 Elm Street and a baseball hat with two pools of blood on the ground by the driver’s side. 27-year-old Oliver Berhow of Fertile, MN was quickly detained into the back of a squad car and deputies say Oliver admitted to them that he shot a man by the name of Cody Landrus. Cody was taken to the Fosston Hospital, but was later Life-Flighted to a hospital in Fargo.

Through further investigation, deputies seized a 9mm handgun and a baseball bat believed to be used in the incident. Court documents state that Berhow told the Chief Deputy that he shot Landrus because Landrus confronted him with a bat.

A witness said he and Berhow reach in his vehicle for gun when he arrived. Court documents state that the witness attacked him to prevent him from getting away and from grabbing the gun. Two more shots were fired near the witness’ face. Court documents say that the witness was able to get the gun away from Berhow and hit him several times with a flashlight.

According to court documents, the witness said that Berhow believes that he and Landrus stole some firearms from him. The witness denied any involvement.

Court documents state that family members told the Sheriff’s Office that Landrus had been placed in a medically induced coma.

Documents also state that on November 4, 2021, the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office had assisted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with two consent searches at two homes. One of the searches took place at the home of the witness and Landrus. Court documents state that they were suspects in a burglary at Berhow’s residence where several firearms had been stolen.

