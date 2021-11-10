Advertisement

Judge rules in favor of Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney allowing him to run for another term in 2022

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney(Valley News Live)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney will be able to run again in June of 2022 after a battle to determine if he was eligible.

District Court Judge Stephanie Stiel gave a judgment late Tuesday deeming Mahoney eligible to serve another term and to be placed on the ballot as a mayoral candidate next summer.

Earlier this month, a hearing was held to decide if the Mahoney could run for another term.

Attorney Tami Norgard argued the language used in an ordinance was not clear and that Mahoney was entitled to be on the ballot in 2022.

Judge Stiel delayed her decision at that hearing and requested more supporting information from both Norgard and the State’s Attorney.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says he does plan to run again next year.

