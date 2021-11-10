Advertisement

Garage seriously damaged in Fargo fire

Crews work a garage fire in North Fargo.
Crews work a garage fire in North Fargo.(Bailey Hurley, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A garage is seriously damaged following a morning fire in Fargo.

Authorities rushed to the home in the 1200 block of 5th St. N. for reports of the garage fully engulfed in flames around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Fire officials say people were inside the garage before the fire, but they were able to make it out safely.

Crews put out the flames in about five minutes, but the fire already ruined the garage and damaged siding of a nearby home.

The fire chief says the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Mertens
Area college athletic director placed on leave
Blue lights on traffic lights, Moorhead
What are those blue lights you’re seeing on stoplights in Moorhead?
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
Oliver Berhow is being held on charges stemming from a shooting in Oklee, MN.
Red Lake County: Man shot in head, suspect in jail
Reported robbery
UPDATE: Suspect in Fargo gas station robbery said he needed money for his drug habit

Latest News

Oliver Berhow is being held on charges stemming from a shooting in Oklee, MN.
Man admits to deputies his involvement in Oklee shooting
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
Embattled photography business under fire from ND Attorney General’s office
Authorities found this bunch of needles on the side of the road near Wilton.
Beltrami County deputies find multiple needles on side of highway
NDT - Eyebrow Laminatin At MJ Capelli - November 10
NDT - Eyebrow Laminatin At MJ Capelli - November 10