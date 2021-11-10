Garage seriously damaged in Fargo fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A garage is seriously damaged following a morning fire in Fargo.

Authorities rushed to the home in the 1200 block of 5th St. N. for reports of the garage fully engulfed in flames around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Fire officials say people were inside the garage before the fire, but they were able to make it out safely.

Crews put out the flames in about five minutes, but the fire already ruined the garage and damaged siding of a nearby home.

The fire chief says the cause is still under investigation.

