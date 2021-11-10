FBI offering $5,000 reward for information on missing ND man

BELCOURT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI is now involved in a missing person case out of the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on Steven Longie who has been missing since Oct. 2020.

The FBI says he is now presumed dead and they believe foul play contributed to his disappearance and death.

If you have any information on the case you can call authorities at 800-CALL-FBI or submit tips here.

