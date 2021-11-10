‘Enough is enough’: Fargo restaurant calls out dine and dasher

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Like many restaurants in the F-M metro, The Shack on Broadway has had its share of trials throughout the past year. Labor shortages, supply shortages, five weeks ago vandalism. Then, a few weeks later an attempted break-in that cost more than $4,000 in damages.

“Ugh! Again...” said owner Tanya Bale, “For us, it’s been one thing after another lately.”

On Nov. 9 a man was caught on camera leaving The Shack without paying for his #7 french toast meal with coffee. Bale said she is fed up, and said this happens at least once a week.

“Enough is enough,” said Bale.

She took to Facebook to make an example of the dine and dasher, but people came to his defense. Some offered to pay for the meal and others said the price of the meal isn’t going to make or break the restaurant.

“That bothers me,” said Bale, “It’s not okay no matter what it costs me for the food expense or the labor expense... it’s still stealing.”

She said she hopes people will be more kind as businesses face increased prices in food and labor.

“I’m the kind of person where if somebody was down on their luck and they truly needed a meal or help with it,” said Bale, “I would have helped them out. However, I’m a business... I’m not a soup kitchen.”

