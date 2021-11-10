Embattled photography business under fire from ND Attorney General’s office

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The now closed Bismarck-based photography business owner, Glasser Images, had his first hearing in civil court on Nov. 11.

More than 50 people tuned into the zoom hearing. The former owner’s attorney, Tim O’Keeffe, started by saying he thought the hearing was unnecessary.

Attorney Brian Card with the North Dakota Attorney General’s office said Glasser’s attorneys had not provided the court with emails, evidence, and files. He went on to say he thinks Jack Glasser could be deleting evidence.

Card said former Glasser Images accountant, Sierra Hall, testified to the court that emails were missing from her inbox on Oct. 28, and that was an example of potential evidence being deleted. Card also said the apparent disappearance of the Glasser Images’ webpages and social media pages is viewed as destroying evidence.

In response, Tim O’Keeffe said his team will preserve all evidence. He said he has been working with Glasser and third party vendors to save all emails, data, and files since Glasser Images’ sudden closure on Oct. 8, 2021. O’Keeffe added that the hearing was premature because his team was not given enough time to prepare all of the files requested.

O’Keefe mentioned Jack Glasser closed down all Glasser Images social media pages after a mass amount of messages, including threats, flooded in.

The judge stated he will take the hearings under advisement and will issue a verdict for attorney’s fees and approval of an order to preserve evidence.

