Bison Rumble Past Cobbers in Season Opener, 88-44

By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Grant Nelson and Rocky Kreuser both scored 20 points to lead the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a dominant 88-44 victory over Concordia-Moorhead in the season opener on Tuesday night.

Nelson finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Kreuser posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 boards, draining 4-of-6 from three-point range.

The Bison shot 50 percent for the game and limited Concordia to 38-percent shooting. NDSU registered a 44-24 rebounding advantage.

The Bison never trailed in the game and led by as many as 24 in the first half.

Dezmond McKinney added nine points and a pair of steals for NDSU. Freshman Andrew Morgan finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

NDSU starts a three-game road swing at Cal Poly on Friday, with tip scheduled for 4 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. PT.

