Beltrami County deputies find multiple needles on side of highway
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Beltrami County deputies are warning people about random needles found on the side of the highway.
The department posted on Facebook saying they found the needles along a highway near Wilton (pictured above).
Authorities say this could have been a serious danger for children riding their bikes or going for a walk.
If you need to dispose of sharps, do so in a safe location. Many police or fire departments, pharmacies or clinics/hospitals have disposals.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.