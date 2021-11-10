Beltrami County deputies find multiple needles on side of highway

WILTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Beltrami County deputies are warning people about random needles found on the side of the highway.

The department posted on Facebook saying they found the needles along a highway near Wilton (pictured above).

Authorities say this could have been a serious danger for children riding their bikes or going for a walk.

If you need to dispose of sharps, do so in a safe location. Many police or fire departments, pharmacies or clinics/hospitals have disposals.

