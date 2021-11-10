Area college athletic director placed on leave

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The athletic director and head women’s basketball coach for Lake Region State College is now on leave.

The president of the college confirmed the information with Valley News Live, saying Danny Mertens was placed on leave effective Oct. 29, 2021.

The leave is pending a review of information recently brought to the college’s attention, the president would not say what that was.

Men’s head coach, Jared Marshall, is the acting athletic director and assistant men’s head coach, Colden Hutton, will be the acting women’s basketball coach.

