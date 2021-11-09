What are those blue lights you’re seeing on stoplights in Moorhead?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New blue lights seen on various stoplights across the City of Moorhead have some drivers scratching their heads wondering what are they, and what do they do?

Whether you’re late for work, distracted or just impatient, running red lights and car accidents are something Moorhead Police say they’ve seen more of recently.

“Which is surprising because it’s not due to bad weather. It’s due to some type of distraction, speed, possibly being on their phones,” Moorhead Police Lt. Mike Detloff said.

And that has the city trying to crack down on those drivers:

“The blue light is on, that means that light is red,” Lt. Detloff explained.

The lights are not cameras, as Minnesota law doesn’t allow red light or speed cameras. Instead, it’s a way officers can better and more safely enforce red light laws as they now can tell exactly when a light turns red when bulb on top lights up blue. The blue lights can be seen at any angle and from further away.

“You used to have to be positioned fairly close to the intersection to see that the light would turn green for opposing traffic,” Lt. Detloff said.

The new lights also allow drivers to self-enforce as well.

“Very similar to speed-feedback signs that tell you how fast you’re going down the road. It gives drivers the opportunity to go, ‘Oh shoot, maybe I shouldn’t go through it because with the blue light on, I’m running a red and people can see me,” City of Moorhead Traffic Engineer Jonathan Atkins said.

So far, there are six intersections with the blue lights, but Atkins says the city plans to add four to six more each year until the entire city is lit up blue. Atkins says each intersection costs around $1,000 total to install the blue lights and says the next intersection to be upgraded will be 34th St. S. and Highway 10.

“It adds an extra indication that the driver can see that will hopefully help wake them up and reduce the red running we’re seeing in town,” Atkins said.

So far, the blue lights are at the intersections of:

15th Ave. N. and Highway 75

15th Ave. N. and 11th St. N.

8th St. N. and Main Ave.

8th St. N. and Center Ave.

8th St. N. and 24th Ave. S.

8th St. N. and 30th Ave. S.

We reached out to the City of Fargo who says so far, a discussion about adding the blue lights on their side of the river has not happened yet.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.