Red Lake County: Man shot in head, suspect in jail

OKLEE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is in critical condition in the hospital and another man is under arrest following a shooting in Red Lake County, MN.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, they responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8 at a home on Elm St. in Oklee.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Cody Landrus, with a single gunshot wound to the head. Authorities say he was rushed to a Fargo hospital and remains in critical condition.

The suspect, 27-year-old Oliver Berhow of Fertile, MN, was taken to the hospital in Thief River Falls before being booked into the Northwest Regional Correctional Center.

Berhow is currently being held on 2nd degree assault.

Authorities say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

