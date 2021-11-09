Parents speak up about mask mandate at DGF schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday was the first day students and staff at Dilworth-Glyndon- Felton Public Schools returned to having to wear a mask.

“We are the parents it’s our responsibility to protect their health,” said one parent.

This school year parents in the district have been outspoken regarding mask mandates.

Just a handful of parents spoke up about the new requirement at Monday’s school board meeting.

All of whom were completely against the change.

“You are not a king and you cannot command our children. I do not give you authority to violate the 14th Amendment and force against my child’s right to free will and liberty,” said another parent.

Last week, the district informed families a two-week mask mandate for students and staff would take effect.

District officials say they had their reasoning for moving forward with the requirement.

“We had two particular classes. A middle school class that was almost 10% positive in that grade level. We had an elementary level with just over 9%,” said Superintendent Shannon Hunstad. “We said at the beginning of the year, with our resolution, that if we saw a change or we feel the spread is happening in our building then we need to make an adjustment.”

The DGF mask mandate is set to expire on November 21st.

