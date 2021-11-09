History in Hawley: Nuggets Volleyball team going to state tournament for the first time

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time in school history the Hawley High School Volleyball team is State Championship bound. The Nuggets punching their ticket to the big dance by winning the section 8 AA tournament.

“Definitely very excited.” said Senior Grace Fleming, “You can tell we’re all on our toes. I just think it can’t come soon enough. We’re definitely very intense in the gym and it’s fun to see.

“We came into the season thinking we’d be decent. Maybe not state quality.” her classmate Makena Iverson said, “But just growing throughout the summer we did a lot of work in the summer... Practice, tournaments, league... And I just think that’s what got us here. Super thankful.”

The Nuggets came into the section tournament as the second seed in the south. In the semi-finals they eliminated the south’s top seed, Barnesville, and then swept Thief River Falls in the title game.

“It was so awesome, a lot of emotions. Everyone was just excited and jumping all over, hugging, crying.” Fleming said.

“It felt amazing.” said fellow senior Alex Eilertson. “We’ve worked so hard every single day at practice. So it was just so satisfying to see our work coming to something.”

The Nuggets now look to end an already historic season with a bang.

“It’s going to be so much fun. I’m so honored to represent Hawley.” said Ashley Fletcher. “Such a small town going way up there. Probably nobody even knows us so it’s pretty cool.”

“Insane to think that we’re the first team, in 2021, to make it to the state tournament.” said Iverson, “I just can’t believe that it’s our senior year, and especially our class we have six seniors that play. Just super special.”

Now, an even bigger tournament awaits this team and another tough task. The Nuggets take on the second-seeded Cannon Falls in the first round

