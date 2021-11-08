WFPD asks for ‘Get Well Soon’ cards for officer who suffered heart attack on duty

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As a West Fargo officer continues his recovery in an Omaha hospital, the police department is asking for the community’s help.

29-year-old Tim Brown was booking two women into the Cass County Jail on October 31 when he collapsed and became unresponsive. Personnel from the Cass County Sheriff’s office began life-saving measures before Brown was transported to a local hospital and admitted into the ICU. Officer Brown was later transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where he stayed on a ventilator for three days.

Officials say Brown is now off of a ventilator and breathing on his own, and remains in critical, but stable condition.

WFPD asks the community to color a ‘Get Well Soon’ card for Officer Brown as he continues his recovery.

A template for the card templates can be found by clicking here.

Completed cards can be turned in to the West Fargo Police Department either by mail, drop-off or can be returned to a School Resource Officer.



Mail: 800 4th Ave. E., Suite 2, West Fargo, ND 58078

Drop-Off: North entrance dropbox or lobby window



A GoFundMe has been set up by the West Fargo Police Association to raise funds for Officer Brown and his family. The fundraiser is available by clicking here. Alternatively, donations can be made at Bell Bank to the West Fargo Police Association account in support of Officer Tim Brown.

