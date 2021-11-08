Moorhead assault victim speaks out about neighborhood safety

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - After being attacked near her home, a Moorhead resident is speaking out about her safety concerns in her neighborhood.

“There’s just too much crime in this small vicinity to do anything,” says assault victim April Martinez.

She moved to the Moorhead area 3 years ago.

Martinez says crime in her neighborhood has been on the upswing for almost a year-- leaving her and her neighbors scared to live their day-to-day lives.

“There’s a lot. I mean it’s daily. There’s something new daily, if not more often than that. It’s never-ending,” says Martinez.

Back in October, Martinez was approached by a man while watching her dog play.

“He proceeded to ask me. Well, not ask me, yell at me and advance towards me wanting to know where his drugs were at,” she says.

Martinez ran with her dog to the Holiday gas station.

She and some employees called the police.

While waiting for help, another man came up to Martinez outside the gas station and hit her in the head with a brick.

“A blood-curdling scream came out of me that I’ve never, ever done in my life. The pain raged. The pain was white-hot fire. The blood was gushing out of my head faster than a garden hose. Thankfully, the cops were right there because had it happened right here I don’t think I would have made it,” says Martinez.

Police arrested the man who fractured her skull.

However, she says the first man who approached her hasn’t been found.

Martinez told us now she’s concerned for her safety, her neighbors, and the employees of the Holiday gas station.

“These employees are hardworking who have their families. They deserve better,” she says.

She says she believes one way to help minimize some of the crime in the area is to have more police patrol in the neighborhood.

Martinez told us she may never know the real extent of her injuries from the attack.

