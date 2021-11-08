Advertisement

Manhunt underway after reported robbery at Casey’s in Fargo

By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are looking for the person involved in a reported robbery that happened at a Casey’s gas station in Fargo Monday morning.

A manager at the gas station located off of 25th St. S. and 20th Ave. S. says everyone is shaken up, but okay. The manager says around 9:20 Monday morning, a man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are currently reviewing security cameras in the store, stick with Valley News Live as we learn more on this breaking story.

