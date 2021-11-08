Advertisement

Lawmaker catches COVID-19, must miss his anti-vaccine rally

(KFYR)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota lawmaker and an organizer of rally to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates is infected with the coronavirus and won’t attend the event. Republican Rep. Jeff Hoverson says he is “quarantining.” He told The Associated Press Monday that he is taking the deworming drug ivermectin and has not checked into a hospital. He says the virus is “like a really bad flu.” Hoverson is a pastor and one of the most conservative members of the Legislature. The rally scheduled for Monday at North Dakota’s Capitol aims to encourage state lawmakers to oppose vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April
Moorhead assault victim speaks out about neighborhood safety
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Williston man charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter after 3-car crash leaves 2 dead
Brooklyn
UPDATE: Teen found safe after FPD asked for assistance finding runaway
The St. Francis Thrift Store on 1st Ave. S. in Fargo, ND.
Fargo thrift store left to pick up pieces after break-in
Reported robbery
Manhunt underway after reported robbery at Casey’s in Fargo

Latest News

4:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
4:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
4:00PM News November 8 - Part 1
4:00PM News November 8 - Part 1
4:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
4:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
4:00PM Weather - November 8
4:00PM Weather - November 8