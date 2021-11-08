Advertisement

Gov. Burgum calls for tax credits with state surplus

File photo of Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND).
File photo of Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND).(kfyr)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Governor of North Dakota want to give people in the state a $500 tax credit in 2021 and 2022.

The governor called for the credit during a state of the state address at the beginning of a special session in the legislature on Monday, Nov. 8.

Lawmakers are deciding what to do with the $1 billion given in federal COVID-relief money. This comes while the state has a general fund balance of $412 million more than expected.

Gov. Doug Burgum is calling on lawmakers to use about $207 million to give tax payers the $500 credit for 2021-22.

“Providing tax relief now for the 2021 and 2022 calendar years – putting money back into the hands of our citizens – is real tax relief, and it’s responsive,” Burgum said. “We can afford to do it, and we should want to do it. The hardworking taxpayers of North Dakota certainly deserve it.”

The state also reportedly has a rainy-day fund of $749 million, a record high.

Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more on what legislators are looking to spend the extra money on.

