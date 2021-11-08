Fargo woman to spend 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman has been sentenced to spend the next seven years in prison for fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the groin last spring.

34-year-old Terin Stately pled guilty to one count of felony of manslaughter back in June. Court records say a Cass County Judge sentenced Stately to 20 years, but only seven of those years must be in prison. Stately will also serve five years of supervised probation, documents say.

Stately was originally charged with one count of murder in the death of her boyfriend 27-year-old Keanen Poitra on May 30, 2020, which happened at an apartment in the the 1600 block of 33rd Ave. S.

Documents say Stately changed her story multiple times, but ultimately told officers she didn’t know what happened to Poitra before again changing her story.

Stately told officers she was involved in a physical altercation with Poitra after she confronted him about other women, original court documents in the case state. Stately said she grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and held it up towards Poitra so he would stay away from her. Stately told officers she didn’t know she hit Poitra, but admitted to putting the knife in the garbage.

Documents say Stately severed Poitra’s femoral artery, which ultimately left him to bleed to death.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.