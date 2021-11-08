Advertisement

Fargo thrift store left to pick up pieces after break-in

The St. Francis Thrift Store on 1st Ave. S. in Fargo, ND.
The St. Francis Thrift Store on 1st Ave. S. in Fargo, ND.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The St. Francis Thrift Store on 1st Ave. S. in Fargo was broken into during the weekend, with money and tools being stolen.

“Got into the store and that they had pretty much left the store intact but broke through the doors of the two offices we have and ransacked our till and took the receipts from Saturday night’s sales totaling somewhere in the neighborhood of 12, 13, 14 hundred dollars in sales.” said George Lacher, a board member for St. Francis.

Inside the store, doors were busted down. Behind the counter, the cash register was ripped apart, leaving coins and plastic all over the ground. Tools were stolen and a door frame was broken off. While doors can be fixed, it’s the financial hit that is impacting the store the most in trying to help others.

“We help a lot of people with outreach and we were going to do that this week with trying to help people with their utilities and their rent. Well this now means that we’re not going to be able to do that.” said Lacher.

The store is accepting donations as they pick up the pieces after the break-in. They can be found at 1425 1st Ave. S.

“Like we said, people come here, if they come in and need something we give it to them, they don’t have to steal it. But people are people and I guess things happen and happen.” said Lacher.

