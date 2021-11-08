Advertisement

Fargo PD looking for help in finding runaway 14-year old

Henrique Wilson was last seen last night at around 7 pm in the 2300 block of 55th St S.
Henrique
Henrique(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding 14-year old Henrique Wilson.

He was last seen last night at around 7 pm in the 2300 block of 55th St S.

The police report says he may have been brought to the Urban Plains area.

Henrique is 5′5″, 110 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, backpack, black pants, and glasses.

If you have any information, Fargo PD asks you call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FLIGHTS GROUNDED AT HECTOR
UPDATE: Law enforcement respond to bomb threat; investigation finds threat not legitimate
Brooklyn
UPDATE: Teen found safe after FPD asked for assistance finding runaway
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Williston man charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter after 3-car crash leaves 2 dead
Man hurt after farm accident in Jamestown
Stolen NDSU art
An investigation is still going for the artwork that went missing from NDSU 46 years ago

Latest News

April
Moorhead assault victim speaks out about neighborhood safety
VNL Weather at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 November 7
VNL Weather at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 November 7
News - Break-in at the St. Francis Thrift Store - Nov. 7, 2021
News - Break-in at the St. Francis Thrift Store - Nov. 7, 2021
The St. Francis Thrift Store on 1st Ave. S. in Fargo, ND.
Fargo thrift store left to pick up pieces after break-in