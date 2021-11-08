Fargo PD looking for help in finding runaway 14-year old

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding 14-year old Henrique Wilson.

He was last seen last night at around 7 pm in the 2300 block of 55th St S.

The police report says he may have been brought to the Urban Plains area.

Henrique is 5′5″, 110 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, backpack, black pants, and glasses.

If you have any information, Fargo PD asks you call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.