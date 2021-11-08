Advertisement

DPS Reopening 7 Exam Stations, Including Thief River Falls

(KEYC)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has announced plans for reopening dozens of exam stations that were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, the number of exam stations was greatly reduced because of staffing and public safety issues.

DPS said Monday 43 exam stations will reopen before 2021 ends, and another 50 will be open by the end of January.

Stations in Gaylord, New Ulm, St. Peter, Thief River Falls, Glencoe, Red Wing and Hutchinson will reopen this month.

A full list of locations can be found on the DPS website.

