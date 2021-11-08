Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FLIGHTS GROUNDED AT HECTOR
UPDATE: Law enforcement respond to bomb threat; investigation finds threat not legitimate
Brooklyn
UPDATE: Teen found safe after FPD asked for assistance finding runaway
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Williston man charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter after 3-car crash leaves 2 dead
Man hurt after farm accident in Jamestown
Stolen NDSU art
An investigation is still going for the artwork that went missing from NDSU 46 years ago

Latest News

Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8
Travis Scott speaks out after deadly Astroworld concert.
Astroworld rapper speaks out as investigation deepens
The St. Francis Thrift Store on 1st Ave. S. in Fargo, ND.
Fargo thrift store left to pick up pieces after break-in
Stock Cop Lights
Polk CO Sheriff’s Office respond to roll over crash that leaves one pinned underneath