Williston man charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter after 3-car crash leaves 2 dead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead after a three-car crash on Highway 2 near Williston, ND, close to 8 p.m. on Saturday. One driver has been charged with a DUI and vehicular manslaughter and was reported to be driving the wrong way.

The victims that died were a 44-year-old woman and a young girl, both who are from Williston. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that a 52-year-old man was driving his Dodge Ram the wrong way on Hwy 2, causing a head-on collision with a Toyota. The driver of the Toyota and a child died at the scene of the accident while another passenger was transferred to a hospital in Williston with non-life threatening injuries.

Another driver was involved in the crash, but his vehicle was struck by debris and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

NDHP, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Tioga Police Dept., Ray Fire and Rescue and Williston Ambulance responded to the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.