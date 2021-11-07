Advertisement

Three dead after shooting at Montana casino near ND border

Shooting in Bainville
Shooting in Bainville(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR- News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINVILLE, M.T. (KFYR) - Three people are dead after a shooting near Bainville, Montana Saturday evening.

Roosevelt County deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. Mountain Time to a shooting at the Stateline Casino in Bainville.

According to Sheriff Jason Frederick, when deputies arrived they discovered three bodies, including the suspected shooter.

Deputies say the shooting at the casino appears to have been a double-murder/suicide.

All three people knew each other and no bystanders were injured.

Sheriff Frederick said officers are continuing to investigate and more information, including names of the deceased, will be released soon.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FLIGHTS GROUNDED AT HECTOR
UPDATE: Law enforcement respond to bomb threat; investigation finds threat not legitimate
Brooklyn
Fargo PD asking for help in finding runaway teen
Man hurt after farm accident in Jamestown
Stolen NDSU art
An investigation is still going for the artwork that went missing from NDSU 46 years ago
Fatal Crash in Red Lake County

Latest News

Sports - Hawks Overcome 11-Point Deficit, Defeat Penguins 24-21
Sports - Hawks Overcome 11-Point Deficit, Defeat Penguins 24-21
Sports - Jackrabbits Keep Dakota Marker With 27-19 Win Over Bison
Sports - Jackrabbits Keep Dakota Marker With 27-19 Win Over Bison
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Williston man charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter after 3-car crash leaves 2 dead
Brooklyn
Fargo PD asking for help in finding runaway teen