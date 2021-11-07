Three dead after shooting at Montana casino near ND border

BAINVILLE, M.T. (KFYR) - Three people are dead after a shooting near Bainville, Montana Saturday evening.

Roosevelt County deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. Mountain Time to a shooting at the Stateline Casino in Bainville.

According to Sheriff Jason Frederick, when deputies arrived they discovered three bodies, including the suspected shooter.

Deputies say the shooting at the casino appears to have been a double-murder/suicide.

All three people knew each other and no bystanders were injured.

Sheriff Frederick said officers are continuing to investigate and more information, including names of the deceased, will be released soon.

